TASL delivers first lot of wheeled armoured combat-ready vehicles to Indian Army

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:00 IST
Tata Advanced Systems Limited Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) on Tuesday handed over the first lot of wheeled armored combat-ready vehicles to the Indian Army, according to a statement.

The vehicles, also called infantry protected mobility vehicles (IPMVs), were handed over to Army Chief General M M Naravane at a ceremony in Pune, TASL said in the statement.

''With this milestone, TASL has become the first private sector company in India to produce and deliver wheeled armored combat-ready vehicles for the Indian armed forces,'' it mentioned.

In addition to supply, TASL will also provide 24x7 support to maintain the vehicles at the deployment locations, it noted.

IPMV is a co-development project with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it mentioned.

''The vehicles have undergone stringent field trials in deserts as well as high altitude areas by the Indian Army,'' it said.

The IPMVs also include TASL's in-house designed and developed remote-controlled weapon station with thermal sights and external add-on armor protection panels developed by the DRDO, mentioned.

