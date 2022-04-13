Top Three Reasons for the Widespread Popularity of E-sports Gaming

The digital world is spreading fast. The younger generation is especially showing interest in the online industry and online pastimes they can indulge in from the comfort of their home. The young are playing games online and becoming a part of the E-sports gaming industry, trying out online sports betting, online gambling, and other interesting digital hobbies.

Why is our world becoming more and more digital each day? Simply because we've switched to carrying out most of our tasks online instead of spending more time going to physical establishments to complete them. In line with this switch, online hobbies overshadowed land-based hobbies. There's a far greater interest in E-sports gaming nowadays compared to a decade ago. The millennial generation is also searching for the best USA online gambling websites and online gambling websites from other corners of the earth.

Top three reasons why E-sports gaming is a prevailing digital hobby

Here's a list of the top three reasons that directly impacted the widespread popularity of E-sports gaming:

The E-sports market is growing rapidly

Today, the most popular games on the gaming market keep spicing up the organizations of major events where professional players can compete against each other for tremendous prizes. To show how large this group of players is, we'll just give an example that there are over 27 million League of Legends players daily. Tournaments in these globally popular games occur in each corner of the earth, and the prizes winners take home keep growing. For example, the winner of the Dota 2 tournament can take home up to $25 million.

The number of professional E-sports players keeps growing

At present, there are around 300 million gamers across the globe who are part of the E-sports gaming community. The number is even bigger if we count those who just follow the streams of tournaments and those involved in E-sports betting, promotion, etc. Each day, the number of people involved in E-sports gaming grows. The promotion is also getting more and more polished, so a greater number of people are informed about the tournaments, games, and prizes.

There's not much prejudice around E-sports gaming nowadays

There was prejudice around gamers who just sit at home and play games in the recent past. Gaming was perceived as bad. However, this attitude has changed greatly today as the general public has become more aware of how E-sports gaming can be a career in which people who play professionally can earn a living. Parallel to the switch in the general public's attitude, major companies across the globe had decided to invest in the E-sports industry and sponsor major tournaments when they realized how lucrative those tournaments are.

