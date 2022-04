BRIEF-CDC Says Mask Order Remains In Effect And CDC Realigns Travel Health Notice System

CDC: * CDC SAYS MASK ORDER REMAINS IN EFFECT AND CDC REALIGNS TRAVEL HEALTH NOTICE SYSTEM

* CDC SAYS TSA WILL EXTEND THE SECURITY DIRECTIVE AND EMERGENCY AMENDMENT FOR 15 DAYS, THROUGH MAY 3, 2022 * CDC SAYS WILL UPDATE ITS TRAVEL HEALTH NOTICE SYSTEM FOR INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS

* CDC SAYS NEW LEVEL SYSTEM WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 18, 2022 * CDC SAYS NEW TRAVEL HEALTH NOTICE SYSTEM WILL RESERVE LEVEL 4 TRAVEL HEALTH NOTICES FOR SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES

