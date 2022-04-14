Left Menu

Tatas super app Neu to host non-group brands as well: Chandrasekaran

Neu is a platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:24 IST
Tatas super app Neu to host non-group brands as well: Chandrasekaran
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the group's recently launched super app Neu is on an open architecture and it will host non-group brands as well.

The Tatas finally launched its super app Tata Neu on April 7, after piloting it for months, but the group chairman claimed there was no delay in the commercial launch.

Stating that the app has received an overwhelming response in the past seven days of going live, Chandrasekaran said the app is on an open architecture and will host products and services from non-Tata group companies.

Similarly, the Neu pass will also be available to non-group brands, he said.

The super app brings together grocery-to-hotel-to-airline ticket booking and medicine on a single platform, rivalling similar products from Amazon and Flipkart.

On the launch day, Chandrasekaran had said Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology. Neu is a platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata.

Already Tata brands like Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata Cliq, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors will soon join.

The group has been testing the app since last year as it seeks to play a big role in the fast-growing e-commerce space. In the build-up, the group went on an acquisition spree in the e-commerce space.

Last May, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket, pitting it against the likes of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance JioMart and Amazon.

This was followed up the next month, with an investment of USD 75 million by Tata Digital, in fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare for an undisclosed stake and the acquisition of a majority stake in 1MG, an online healthcare marketplace for an undisclosed sum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022