Yandex appoints Artem Savinovksy as general director in Russia

Artem will also continue to serve as Head of Media Services, Yandex, one of Europe's largest internet businesses, registered in the Netherlands, said in a statement. Bunina stepped down some two weeks before her tenure was due to expire on April 15.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:05 IST
Yandex gave no reason for the move, which is the second recent high-level departure from the company, which builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning.

Bunina stepped down some two weeks before her tenure was due to expire on April 15. Yandex gave no reason for the move, which is the second recent high-level departure from the company, which builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning.

