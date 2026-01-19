Europe has slate of tools to protect its interests, Kallas says 

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas ‌said on Monday that Europe has no interest to pick ⁠a fight with the United States but has a slate of tools to protect ​its interests.

"Arctic security is a shared ‍transatlantic interest, and one we can discuss with our U.S. allies. But tariff threats are ⁠not the ‌way to ⁠go about this," Kallas said in a ‍post on social media platform X after meeting ​with Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and ⁠Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Brussels.

"Sovereignty is ⁠not for trade. We have no interest to pick a fight, but ⁠we will hold our ground. Europe has a ⁠slate ‌of tools to protect its interests," she added.

