Europe has slate of tools to protect its interests, Kallas says 

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that Europe has no interest to pick a fight with the United States but has a slate of tools to protect its interests.
"Arctic security is a shared transatlantic interest, and one we can discuss with our U.S. allies. But tariff threats are not the way to go about this," Kallas said in a post on social media platform X after meeting with Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Brussels.
"Sovereignty is not for trade. We have no interest to pick a fight, but we will hold our ground. Europe has a slate of tools to protect its interests," she added.
