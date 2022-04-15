Left Menu

Russia warns U.S. to stop arming Ukraine - Washington Post

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia has warned the United States that there will be "unpredictable consequences" if Washington keeps arming Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday. "We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," the Post quoted Russia saying in a diplomatic note to the United States.

Source link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/04/14/russia-warns-us-stop-arming-ukraine/

