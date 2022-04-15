Russian court says Google, Wikipedia face fines over 'fake' content

A Russian court has threatened U.S. Internet giant Google and Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation with fines for failing to delete what it said was "fake" information about the Ukraine conflict, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday that Google would face fines over its failure to delete from video sharing site YouTube content that Moscow considers illegal.

