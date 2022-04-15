Left Menu

Russian court says Google, Wikipedia face fines over 'fake' content

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:42 IST
A Russian court has threatened U.S. Internet giant Google and Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation with fines for failing to delete what it said was "fake" information about the Ukraine conflict, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday that Google would face fines over its failure to delete from video sharing site YouTube content that Moscow considers illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

