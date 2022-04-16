Left Menu

Bolsonaro irked by WhatsApp not launching new tool in Brazil until after election

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday criticized messaging platform WhatsApp for not launching in Brazil its new feature called Communities until this year's presidential election is over. The messaging service owned by Meta Platforms said on Thursday that it is testing the new tool to organize groups in larger structures that could be used by workplaces or schools.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 00:14 IST
Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday criticized messaging platform WhatsApp for not launching in Brazil its new feature called Communities until this year's presidential election is over. The messaging service owned by Meta Platforms said on Thursday that it is testing the new tool to organize groups in larger structures that could be used by workplaces or schools. The feature would bring together groups, which at present are capped at 256 users.

Brazilian media reported that the feature would not be available in Brazil before the election is concluded in October. "What WhatsApp is doing all over the world is no problem, but making an exception in Brazil is unacceptable," Bolsonaro said during a motorcycle rally he led in Sao Paulo.

WhatsApp is one of the messaging platforms that Bolsonaro's supporters rely on heavily to communicate. Meta declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

