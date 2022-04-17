Left Menu

Twitter's new edit feature may keep track of your tweet history

The 'Edit Tweet' feature introduced by Twitter has been in the news for quite some time now. While there were concerns about the nature of the 'Edit Tweet' button, it appears that the new feature may leave a digital trace of your tweet's history.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 22:48 IST
Twitter (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Edit Tweet' feature introduced by Twitter has been in the news for quite some time now. While there were concerns about the nature of the 'Edit Tweet' button, it appears that the new feature may leave a digital trace of your tweet's history. According to The Verge, the edit function seems to have an 'immutable' quality, which means Twitter may create an entirely new tweet when one is edited, all the while preserving the previous versions of that tweet.

"Looks like Twitter's approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet, it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior to that edit," developer Manchun Wong says. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi also tweeted out screenshots of the new edit button, teasing us with the feature's possible look when it's live on Twitter. In one screenshot, Paluzzi shows how the 'Edit Tweet' option could appear in the three-dot menu on the right side of your tweets.

It is unknown if the tweet history will appear exclusively for the users or it will be public for others to see. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

