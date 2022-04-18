Mobile app for Khelo India University Games-2021 launched

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the second edition of Khelo India University Games to be held in tech capital Bengaluru will have its own mobile application which is available free for download on Play Store and App Store.

A brainchild of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and hosts Jain deemed-to-be University, the unique 'Khelo India Uni Games 2021' mobile app promises to be a one-stop shop for all information regarding the prestigious event scheduled to begin on April 24, an official press statement said.

The Games, which will be India's first largest mass participation sporting event post the pandemic, will witness over 4,500 participants representing a total of about 189 universities vie for the top honours in 20 disciplines.

The mobile application which went live on Monday, a week prior to the start of the event, will have information about accommodation, food, transport service and timings, emergency contacts, maps to reach various venues where the events are being held, important notifications about the Games among several other essential details.

Games-related updates such as event schedule, results and medal tally too will be updated on the app in real time, the statement read.

''Bengaluru is ready to digitally welcome over 8,000 delegates for Khelo India University Games-2021 through a specially designed mobile app. The vision of this IT tool is to empower our university participants to access all the information that they need in One Go! Be it accommodation, transport, catering, sightseeing, cultural activities,'' Dr Shalini Rajneesh (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, said.

The second edition of the Khelo India University Games, which was supposed to take place in 2021 was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the overall cases came down, the Games have been scheduled this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)