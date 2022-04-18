Left Menu

OnePlus 9/9 Pro get April 2022 security patches

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:10 IST
OnePlus 9/9 Pro get April 2022 security patches
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have started receiving a new OxygenOS 12 update - C.48 - in India, with the NA and EU region to soon follow.

As per a post on the OnePlus community forums, the OxygenOS 12 C.48 update brings along the April 2022 Android security patches and also improves system stability.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9Pro OxygenOS 12 C.48 update:

Changelog

  • System
    • [Improved] system stability
    • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04

The update is rolling out in stages and will reach a small number of users today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days.

If you haven't received the update yet, check for it manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button if the update is available.

Builds

OnePlus 9

  • NA: LE2115_11.C.48
  • EU: LE2113_11.C.48
  • IN: LE2111_11.C.48

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • NA: LE2125_11.C.48
  • EU: LE2123_11.C.48
  • IN: LE2121_11.C.48​

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

Below are the key specifications of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro:

OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; 48MP quad-camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

OnePlus 9: 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset; 48MP triple camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support; in-display fingerprint sensor.

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022