OnePlus 9/9 Pro get April 2022 security patches

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have started receiving a new OxygenOS 12 update - C.48 - in India, with the NA and EU region to soon follow.

As per a post on the OnePlus community forums, the OxygenOS 12 C.48 update brings along the April 2022 Android security patches and also improves system stability.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9Pro OxygenOS 12 C.48 update:

Changelog

System [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04



The update is rolling out in stages and will reach a small number of users today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days.

If you haven't received the update yet, check for it manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button if the update is available.

Builds

OnePlus 9

NA: LE2115_11.C.48

EU: LE2113_11.C.48

IN: LE2111_11.C.48

OnePlus 9 Pro

NA: LE2125_11.C.48

EU: LE2123_11.C.48

IN: LE2121_11.C.48​

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

Below are the key specifications of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro:

OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; 48MP quad-camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

OnePlus 9: 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset; 48MP triple camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support; in-display fingerprint sensor.