Mexican president slams Texas over border trucking disruptions

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday criticized the Texas government over its imposition of enhanced commercial truck inspections earlier this month, which caused disruptions to trade at the Mexico-U.S. border.

"Legally they can do it, but it's a very despicable way to act," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

The White House said last week the inspections were unnecessary and had disrupted food and automobile supply chains, driving up prices.

