Mexican president slams Texas over border trucking disruptions

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:57 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday criticized the Texas government over its imposition of enhanced commercial truck inspections earlier this month, which caused disruptions to trade at the Mexico-U.S. border.

"Legally they can do it, but it's a very despicable way to act," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

The White House said last week the inspections were unnecessary and had disrupted food and automobile supply chains, driving up prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

