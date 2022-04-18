Athletics-Kenyan Chebet wins Boston Marathon in first major victory
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 21:20 IST
Kenyan Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon on Monday in two hours six minutes and 51 seconds, with compatriots Lawrence Cherono finishing second and Benson Kipruto finishing third.
It was the first major win for Chebet, who finished fourth in London last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement