Elon Musk to invest up to $15 bln of his own money to buy Twitter -NYPost

Elon Musk is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter Inc private and is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days, the New York Post reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The billionaire has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report. The social media company adopted a "poison pill" last week to protect itself from its second-biggest shareholder's $43 billion buyout offer.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

