Seven dead, 14 wounded in Kharkiv, Ukraine officials say

Separately, the prosecutor's office for Kharkiv region said four people were killed and 14 wounded by Russian rockets in the city on Tuesday. "More than 10 residential buildings were damaged, as well as garages and a supermarket," the regional prosecutor's office wrote on Facebook. Ukrainian officials said their soldiers would withstand the offensive.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:39 IST
Seven people, including three emergency workers who were defusing unexploded munitions, were killed in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, according to reports by local officials.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on television on Tuesday evening that three emergency service officials had died while trying to defuse unexploded Russian munitions. Separately, the prosecutor's office for Kharkiv region said four people were killed and 14 wounded by Russian rockets in the city on Tuesday.

"More than 10 residential buildings were damaged, as well as garages and a supermarket," the regional prosecutor's office wrote on Facebook. Russia is advancing across almost the entire stretch of the eastern front in its war on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said their soldiers would withstand the offensive.

