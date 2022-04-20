Instagram announces pilot program that will remove Recent tab from hashtag search results

Social media giant Instagram has announced the start of a pilot program that will eliminate the Recent tab from the hashtag search result. As per Mashable, the Instagram also claims its redesign as a basis for connecting individuals to more information about social movements involving hashtags.

The company has has decided to prioritize the presentation of recent posts and Reels in the main display. "We're experimenting with a few new ideas to make hashtags as useful as possible for people. We're testing additional current and accurate data under the 'Top' and 'Reels' tabs in hashtags for a small group, and deleting the 'Recent' tab," Instagram said in a statement obtained by Mashable.

"We want to test if this lets people connect with more engaging and relevant material on hashtags while also keeping them up to date," the company added. As per the outlet, the purpose of this experiment is to find strategies to prevent growth hackers from exploiting trends. (ANI)

