Tesla beats revenue estimates on record deliveries

Tesla Inc surged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the electric-vehicle maker delivered record units at higher prices.

Revenue rose to $18.76 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $10.39 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $17.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

