Tesla beats revenue estimates on record deliveries
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 01:50 IST
Tesla Inc surged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the electric-vehicle maker delivered record units at higher prices.
Revenue rose to $18.76 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $10.39 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $17.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
