What’s Your Technological Age, and Does it Matter?

Updated: 21-04-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 12:28 IST

People of different ages turn to technology for various reasons. A teenager may rely on technology for social needs and entertainment purposes. On the other hand, an adult may depend on technology to navigate banking and investment needs. If you aren't sure where you fall on the spectrum, this fun technological quiz, which assigns you an "age" based on your digital habits, is worth taking. Try the quiz below to see how your ages compare.

The danger, of course, is that we become less in touch with new technological advancements as we age. Technology advances at lightning speed, which means avoiding new technology for just a season or two can leave you far behind. Here's what you can do to stay on top of new developments in technology and why it's important to not fall behind.

How To Keep Up With Changing Technology

You know it's important to keep up with technological advancements. If you don't know where to start, here are a few suggestions to help keep you abreast of cutting-edge developments.

Join relevant professional organizations — Professional organizations are a great way to get into technology that will be directly relevant to your career. New technology is frequently featured, and many organizations will have complimentary classes on how to use it.

— Professional organizations are a great way to get into technology that will be directly relevant to your career. New technology is frequently featured, and many organizations will have complimentary classes on how to use it. Attend conferences and tech events — Conferences and tech events often offer demos and knowledgeable professionals. Not only is it a great way to see what kind of technology trends are happening, but it's also a good opportunity to network for your future technology needs.

— Conferences and tech events often offer demos and knowledgeable professionals. Not only is it a great way to see what kind of technology trends are happening, but it's also a good opportunity to network for your future technology needs. Prioritize learning — one of the reasons we shy away from learning new technology is because it takes time to do so. Instead of avoiding learning, make a conscious effort to learn. Even just setting aside 15 minutes a day to tackle new skills and technology can make a big difference.

— one of the reasons we shy away from learning new technology is because it takes time to do so. Instead of avoiding learning, make a conscious effort to learn. Even just setting aside 15 minutes a day to tackle new skills and technology can make a big difference. Change your approach to technology — we often think our only way to experience and understand technology is through using it. This isn't true, though. There's plenty to be learned from podcasts, TedTalks, and documentaries. Explore other avenues to learning about technology, and you just may find it's more appealing than you thought.

Why You Need To Keep Up With Changing Technology

You may think you know enough about technology trends to get by and that you don't need to invest the time and energy into using new platforms or technological tools. Some basic technology stats include that 40% of the earth's population has access to the internet and an incredible 5 billion mobile devices are in use. However, a shocking 87 percent of those 75 years and older have never been online.

This population obviously predates the advent of mobile technology and the internet. Our currently aging populations will face very different changes in technology. But, the result will be the same if an effort isn't made to remain current with technological advancements. Those who don't keep up with changing technology will be left behind. In the case of our current seniors, there's a risk of isolation for those who don't use technology.

As we saw during the pandemic, technology can be used to fill some of these social voids. Though there are pros and cons to this, it can't be ignored that friendships are now often made or maintained through technology. To illustrate this point, ElliQ, a new AI device, was just released to provide elderly users with a company and social interaction.

It's tempting to believe that it's just the aging population that willfully falls out of step with technology. That just isn't the case, though. Many of us rely on technology for work, and we become comfortable using what we know and what's familiar. In the process, though, we can miss out on learning new skills that are on target to become standard practice. This can lead to missed work opportunities and fewer opportunities for advancement.

Embrace New Technology At Any Age

If you've been avoiding learning new technology because you think you don't need it, it's time to think again. The rapidly evolving technology landscape means new technology is the key to stronger relationships, new work opportunities, and better productivity. Fortunately, you don't have to fall behind.