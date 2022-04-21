OnePlus Nord N20 5G launched with 33W fast charging, AMOLED and 64MP triple cameras

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its Nord N20 5G in the United States. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a mid-range price segment smartphone and is confirmed to be sold exclusively via T-mobile. As per Mashable, the smartphone comes with a plethora of features like a Snapdragon chipset, a triple camera setup, an AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint scanner, a massive battery, 33W fast charging support, and a lot more among the others.

Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G also comes with 128GB of expandable storage, a 4,500 mAh battery, and a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera sensor. Moreover, the storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Running on Android 11 with OxygenOS skin, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-MP primary sensor, clubbed with an 8-MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2-MP depth sensor along with an LED flash.

Although the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is available for sale in the United States, the smartphone looks like a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which is scheduled to debut in India on April 28. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes with a price tag of USD 289 (approx Rs 21,500) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (ANI)

