Musk in talks with Thoma Bravo about partnering on Twitter bid - NY Post

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is in talks with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo about partnering on a possible takeover bid for Twitter Inc, the New York Post reported on Thursday, citing two sources close to the situation. Earlier on Thursday, Musk said he has lined up $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter and was considering taking his offer directly to shareholders.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 02:17 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is in talks with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo about partnering on a possible takeover bid for Twitter Inc, the New York Post reported on Thursday, citing two sources close to the situation. Thoma Bravo could be the key to Musk moving forward with a binding offer for Twitter, the report added https://bit.ly/3jYwqdN.

Twitter and Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Musk could not be immediately reached for comment. Earlier on Thursday, Musk said he has lined up $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter and was considering taking his offer directly to shareholders.

