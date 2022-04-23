Autofill in Microsoft Authenticator can now generate passwords for you

Autofill in Microsoft Authenticator has introduced one of the most requested features - the ability to automatically generate strong, safe and unique passwords for its customers. The new password generating feature is available across all platforms.

"If you're looking to protect your digital life or simply save time and effort when filling your personal data in forms or apps, now is a great time for you to try Autofill in Microsoft Authenticator," the company wrote in a blog post earlier this week.

Microsoft said that all new passwords are generated using an enterprise-grade password generation algorithm and have built-in randomness. Consequently, they're difficult to guess and don't follow any patterns or words, making them nearly immune to brute-force attacks.

"Our goal is to help our customers safeguard their digital life and access their data in a simple, more secure manner," the company said.

One of our most asked features for #MicrosoftAutofill was helping customers automatically create safe & strong passwords. Available across all platforms via Microsoft Authenticator and browser extensions. https://t.co/Cw1EDdDSgP — Vishnu Nath 📓📝🗒️ 🚀 (@VishnuNath) April 20, 2022

Citing Verizon's Data Breach Investigation Report 2021, Microsoft said that 61% of data breaches happen due to leveraged passwords. Microsoft Autofill creates strong, unique passwords with different combinations of numbers and characters using our new Password Generator every time you create an account or change the password of an existing one.

In addition to creating strong passwords, Microsoft Autofill saves and remembers your passwords and other info for you, or manually adds one to make it available whenever you need it. When shopping online, it can automatically type your info for you to save time and avoid mistakes.

Additionally, Autofill lets you sync your passwords and addresses across devices and makes them available to be filled automatically, whenever you need them.

More information can be found here.