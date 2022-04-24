Odd News Roundup: Snooker-Pigeon disrupts World Championship action at Crucible

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Snooker-Pigeon disrupts World Championship action at Crucible

A pigeon caused a bizarre delay midway through Mark Selby's second-round World Championship match against Yan Bingtao on Friday, delighting and amusing the players, officials, and the crowd at the Crucible in Sheffield. After five frames with Yan leading 3-2, the bird flew towards him before landing on the top cushion and strolling along with the match table towards the middle pocket.

