SatCom Industry Association signs pact with TSDSI

Satellite industry body SatCom Industry Association (SIA-India) has entered into a pact with Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) for cooperation in development of standards in India and international standards developing organisations.

The ultimate aim of the collaboration is to bring cooperation and support for the standardisation, towards an efficient and sustainable industry, SIA-India said in a statement.

''The collaboration between SIA-India and TSDSI will go a long way in strengthening the standards-based manufacturing expertise in the country. We hope Indian standards will soon be recognized globally,'' SIA-India President Subba Rao Pavuluri said in the statement. SIA-India represents satellite operators, satellite-based service providers, satellite systems, launch vehicles and ground and terminal equipment manufacturers and suppliers as well as IOT/M2M application solutions providers, space startups, innovation hubs, academic institutions, law firms. It provides interface with the government, regulators, policymakers, and domestic and international standards bodies.

Signing of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between TSDSI and SIA-India is a first step towards collaboration of satellite and telecom experts to innovate, leapfrog and embrace the potential of NGN for India, TSDSI Director General Pamela Kumar said. ''The Next Generation Networks [NGN] for 5G, 6G and beyond will be based on the optimal utilization of spectrum using innovations like Dynamic Spectrum Sharing. This heralds a new era of coexistence and convergence of satellite, broadcast and cellular networks to provide ultimate flexibility in applications, access and thruput,'' he added.

