Updated Google Docs menus make it easier to locate key features

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:30 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has updated menus in Docs to make it easier to locate the most commonly-used features. The new design improves the findability of key features and doesn't change existing functionality.

"For features that have been reorganized, we hope that their new menu location will be more intuitive and make it easier and faster to navigate the product," Google said.

With this update, you will see the following changes:

  • Shortened menus for better navigation
  • Reorganization for a more intuitive feature location
  • Prominent icons for faster recognition

Apps Script-related functionality is now grouped under the new "Extensions" menu. This includes access to the Apps Script IDE as well as management of add-ons.

The updated menus in Google Docs are rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and the rollout is anticipated to be completed by end of May. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers Available to users with personal Google Accounts.

