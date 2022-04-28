Twitter misses quarterly revenue estimates
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:59 IST
Twitter Inc, which has agreed to a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, reported first-quarter revenue on Thursday that fell short of Wall Street estimates as advertising revenues slowed.
The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $1.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
