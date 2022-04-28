Twitter misses quarterly revenue estimates

Twitter Inc, which has agreed to a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, reported first-quarter revenue on Thursday that fell short of Wall Street estimates as advertising revenues slowed.

The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $1.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

