Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive - Washington Post

A group of employees at an Apple Inc store in Maryland started a drive to form a union on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. Organizers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65% of employees who are likely to be eligible, according to the report https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/05/03/apple-retail-towson-union-labor-machinists.

The union intends to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days, the Washington Post said. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta in April filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms. Amazon.com Inc workers voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labor organizers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win at the retailing giant.

