FairPlay, a Secured Online Betting Platform

Ensures and guarantees the safety and security of every Rupee and personal data Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India While making any transaction online, the first thought that appears in one’s mind is safety and security from phishing scams and misuse of personal data, especially concerning online gaming platforms. FairPlay, the world’s largest sports betting exchange, addresses these two fundamental questions.

This one-of-a-kind betting exchange provides an unmatched user experience across all touchpoints – right from registration to making deposits, to winning and transfer of earnings, which is easy, transparent and instantaneous.

“The registration process, which is the initiation of a FairPlay Club member, is totally fuss-free. Only the bare minimum, necessary data is collected at the time of registration. Gambling enthusiasts are often cautious about submitting their personal data to any website, fearing misuse of the same. But not on FairPlay, for we reassure users of stringent standards of privacy concerning every detail of the data shared by them. Once users enter their basic information, they can move on to making the deposit themselves, which reflects instantly in their FairPlay wallet along with a hefty 200% first deposit bonus that can then use to play any game or bet on any ongoing sport on the exchange,” said a FairPlay Group representative.

During the initial stage, the rules and regulations are spelt out in a clear and to the point language to make a gambling enthusiast aware of the company’s policies and the country specific laws. Only after reading, understanding and accepting the policies, can the users proceed with the registration formalities. A dedicated round-the-clock, well-trained customer service team is available to assist the users with any doubts and clarifications. This helps in maintaining transparency and strife free relations between the player and FairPlay.

The online betting platform ensures that every penny spent or won is accounted for and adequate cyber safeguard systems have been put into place to keep cyber criminals at bay from accessing any records.

A dedicated page on the social media (@fairplay_india) has been curated for tutorials, updates and exciting contests. This not only keeps the users updated about various offerings but also makes them aware of the do’s and don’ts in accordance with prevailing local legislation and rules.

True to its name FairPlay, India’s first and most trusted betting exchange has the market’s highest odds, designed to ensure a higher probability of winning as compared to other platforms. Globally, among enthusiasts, it has been recognised as providing the most profitable odds. Therefore, the placement of bets and transactions on the platform are increasing month-on-month.

This has been possible due to users’ trust, transparent accounting records and a dedicated relationship manager to instantaneously authorize the transactions.

With a process so smooth, FairPlay has made its mark in the industry and has laid the founding bricks in all its gambling glory. One can have this new-age experience by visiting https://fairplay.club/ and keep their cash registers ringing. One can see that it is a rather simple and user friendly site complete with tutorial videos and elaborate rules and regulations for a debutante. Offering a hefty a range of promotional and seasonal bonuses such as the 15% weekly lossback through the IPL 2022, it has locked in the loyalty of its Club members with maximum effect.

Do not miss the opportunity to experience the world’s largest sports betting exchange and earn big profits with FairPlay Club.

About FairPlay FairPlay is India’s most trusted leading betting exchange and a one stop shop for all sports betting and leisure gambling needs. The platform provides a wide range of live casino and card games dealt by real dealers instead of bots, thus making the game thoroughly transparent. Under its sports betting umbrella, FairPlay provides Cricket, Tennis, Football and over 30 other premium sports among. The users can also enjoy live streaming of matches alongside live scorecards while placing their bets. All safety measures are taken with regard to customer data and their transactions and no data are ever shared with a third party by FairPlay.

