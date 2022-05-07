Space managers can now delete messages from other users in Google Chat

Google has added the ability for Space managers to delete messages from other users in threaded spaces in Google Chat. To delete a message, simply hover over a message and select the "Delete the message" option.

Spaces are the primary place in Google Workspace to communicate, collaborate, and get work done and Space Managers can manage and moderate a space. The person who creates a space is automatically a Space Manager and can assign more people to the role.

The new feature will allow Space Managers to easily moderate their spaces and remove any content that is irrelevant or inappropriate in the space. It is gradually rolling out and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

Deleting a message in threaded spaces in Google Chat/Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

The ability for Space Managers to delete messages in Google Chat will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade. The feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

