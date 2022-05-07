Left Menu

Space managers can now delete messages from other users in Google Chat

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-05-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 09:03 IST
Space managers can now delete messages from other users in Google Chat
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google has added the ability for Space managers to delete messages from other users in threaded spaces in Google Chat. To delete a message, simply hover over a message and select the "Delete the message" option.

Spaces are the primary place in Google Workspace to communicate, collaborate, and get work done and Space Managers can manage and moderate a space. The person who creates a space is automatically a Space Manager and can assign more people to the role.

The new feature will allow Space Managers to easily moderate their spaces and remove any content that is irrelevant or inappropriate in the space. It is gradually rolling out and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

Deleting a message in threaded spaces in Google Chat/Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

The ability for Space Managers to delete messages in Google Chat will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade. The feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

More information can be found here.

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022