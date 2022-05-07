Russia continues to storm Azovstal, says Ukraine
"With the support of artillery and tank fire, (the enemy) is continuing storming actions," it wrote in a regular evening Facebook briefing. Ukraine says many civilians remain trapped at the plant alongside Ukrainian troops. Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Interfax news agency cited Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region as saying that 50 more people had been evacuated from the besieged steelworks.
Ukraine says many civilians remain trapped at the plant alongside Ukrainian troops. Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Interfax news agency cited Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region as saying that 50 more people had been evacuated from the besieged steelworks. By 1600 GMT, Reuters journalists had not seen any sign of their arrival at a reception centre in separatist-controlled territory near Mariupol.
