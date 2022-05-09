Left Menu

World’s richest person Elon Musk raises storm; says ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:28 IST
World’s richest person Elon Musk raises storm; says ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’
American billionaire Elon Musk (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The world's richest person Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter in a multi-billion-dollar deal, kicked off a storm on social media on Monday by posting a speculative tweet over the possibility of his death under "mysterious circumstances".

Musk, 50, who is the CEO of US-based electric car major Tesla and American aerospace company SpaceX, said in a tweet: "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowing ya".

When his mother Maye Musk responded to the post, saying ''it's not funny!'', he apologized.

"Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive,'' Musk replied to his mother.

The South Africa-born American billionaire, however, did not specify further about his tweet, leaving social media users with many questions about the nature and timing of his post on the popular microblogging site which he bought last month for USD 44 billion.

According to the prestigious Forbes magazine, Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of USD 273.6 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022