OnePlus Nord CE 2 OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing opens in India

OnePlus has opened the OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing program for OnePlus Nord CE 2 users in India to let them experience the latest version in advance.

The company will recruit 200 closed beta testers for a short-term program (usually only a few builds are released), which will focus on improving the upcoming OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

"As a beta tester, you can experience the new software update before anyone else. In return, we expect you can share your initial suggestions and feedback to help us polish the software for its stable release. If you are using the Indian OxygenOS version on the OnePlus Nord CE 2, and want to take the first bite of new software, now is the time to join," the Chinese company wrote in a post on the community forums.

You can apply for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing program if you meet the following requirements:

You are using a OnePlus Nord CE 2 India variant You are an active OnePlus Community member You are willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team on Telegram The CBT version is not the stable version, which is still in development. After updating to the CBT version, you'll remain to be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

The device is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For photography and video shooting, you get a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main camera with EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calling.