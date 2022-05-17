What's new in iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5?

Apple has released the iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhone and iPad users, respectively. The minor update includes enhancements to Apple Cash, Apple Podcasts, and other features and bug fixes.

With this update, the Wallet app now allows Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card. This update also fixes an issue causing the iPhone SE (3rd gen) to unexpectedly shut down.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Fixes an issue that may cause iPhone SE (3rd gen) to unexpectedly shutdown

The iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Additionally, Apple is also rolling out the following updates: