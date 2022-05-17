Twitter committed to Elon Musk's $44 billion deal
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:38 IST
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it was committed to completing Elon Musk's $44-billion deal at the agreed price and terms.
The deal is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and is expected to close in 2022, the company said.
