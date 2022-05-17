Left Menu

U.S. launches new program to collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 22:20 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday announced the launch of a new program to capture and analyze evidence of war crimes and other atrocities perpetuated by Russia in Ukraine, as Washington seeks to ensure Russia is held accountable for its actions.

The State Department in a statement said the so-called Conflict Observatory will encompass the documentation, verification and dissemination of open-source evidence of the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine.

