Zet Town India unveils state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Noida

Zet Town India Pvt Ltd, a Zetwerk company, today unveiled its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The plant was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Spread out over an area of 50,000 sq.ft, the factory comprises 16 manufacturing lines with advanced testers and a world-class innovation lab for product development. With the objective of strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities in the smart technology space, the factory has been established to create ODMs (Original Design Manufacturer) in hearables, wearables and IOT devices.

Speaking about the new facility, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said "Over the last 5 years, the Prime Minister has been focusing extensively on bolstering our domestic capabilities in the electronics sector. He recognised this as an incredible growth opportunity for Indian manufacturers prior to the pandemic and over the last two years, that opportunity has grown multi-fold. India has the potential to contribute around US $ 400 billion worth of electronics goods including exports worth US$120 billion, which would account for 9-10% of the overall global value chains, from the current supply potential of 1-2%. Ambitions have been reset and we need more companies like Zetwerk in making this vision a reality. Their model is unique and can be easily scalable. I congratulate Zetwerk for this. They can play a significant role in achieving our objectives of making India a significant player in electronics GVC"

"As a brand that's committed to the ethos of Make In India, it has always been our endeavour to find ways to strengthen our capabilities as the world's next big manufacturing hub and reduce import dependency. Through our manufacturing capabilities at this new facility, we bring a design based product proposition to the Indian market in the wearables and hearables space. This is a unique scalable model that has the potential to effectively disrupt the monopoly of Chinese manufacturers by addressing the export requirements of industries across the world," said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Zetwerk.

Products manufactured at Zet Town's new ODM facility are developed using a customisable model that enables the company to control the smart technology in the device by customising product features and positioning in keeping with the requirements of customers.

"We are pioneering an ODM and EMS offering in the wearables and hearables space with a technology-first, people-first approach. With a focus on design, integration and innovation, we customise our products to cater to the specific needs of various segments. As we scale our business model to meet global demand, we aspire to be amongst the first in India to export Designed & Made in India wearables and hearables products to the world," said Shalabh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Zet Town India.

Zet Town India Pvt Ltd is a leading ODM in India's Hearables and Wearables space with single-point comprehensive product life cycle support, focusing on design and manufacturing services in the larger IoT domain. It has dedicated teams for Research & Development, Design, Sourcing, Assembly & Testing and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida with 16 manufacturing lines with advanced testers and a world-class innovation lab for product development.

(With Inputs from PIB)