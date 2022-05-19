ENABLING A REVOLUTION IN HEALTHCARE WITH ROBOTIC SURGERY

SUNSHINE ORTHROBOTICS TEAM Dr Kushal Hippalgaonkar (Executive Director); Dr A B Suhas Masilamani (Programme Director); Dr A V Gurava Reddy(Managing Director); Dr Adarsh Annapareddy(Executive Director) & Dr Praharsha Mulpur(Lead-Clinical Research) Robotic technology is rapidly gaining momentum in the healthcare space, as it enhances the experience for both surgeons and patients. As part of the Digital India Summit, an initiative by the Times Network, Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy and Dr. Adarsh Annapareddy, the eminent doctors who are at the helm of Sunshine Bone & Joint Institute, tell us more about how robotics helps improve healthcare as we move ahead.

Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunshine Hospital, says, “In India the personal interaction and human touch are critical aspects of healthcare. This is evident with the swarms of people who visit their loved ones in hospital when they are ill. In such a scenario, robots can never replace human touch in the country, especially in OPD procedures like checking the pulse and treating patients. Although there might be one novel robot here or there, the human interface will never be replaced.” Dr. Adarsh Annapareddy, Executive Director, Sunshine Hospitals, says, “Across the world, robots have been in use for quite some time. Robots may have made their entry into healthcare, but they are more focused in the surgical space. For instance, the Da Vinci robot has been used extensively for general surgeries, as have other robots for neurological surgeries, prostrate surgeries and more.” Both doctors who are joint replacement surgeons, observe that 75% joint replacement procedures in US and Australia are undertaken through robotic surgery. This trend is also on the rise in major cities across India.

“Robots entered the surgical space with urological or prostate surgeries, where they help access hard to reach areas with spot-on accuracy, without damaging or disturbing surrounding organs. Considering the prostate region is a delicate area with numerous nerves, the joysticks of the robot enhance accuracy, with tremor free movements and utmost precision. Over the years, the technology has been used in gynaecological surgery for hysterectomy, oncological surgeries and other specialities. In orthopaedics and joint replacement, the surgeries require both surgeon and robot and success in enhanced with an amalgamation of the surgeon’s experience and robotic precision,” adds Dr. Gurava Reddy. Dr A V Gurava Reddy – Chairman & Managing Director – Sunshine Hospitals. Talking about whether robots would replace surgeons in future, Dr. Adarsh Annapareddy explains, “There are fully automated robots and semi-automated robots. Fully automated robots are used in certain urological and cardiac surgeries, where the surgeon is in a different room and uses a joystick to access specific tissues. In joint replacement, semi-automated robots are predominantly used for proven results. Hence the surgeon’s skill takes precedence in surgery and the robots only offer assistance. In addition to ensuring accuracy, robots assist in cutting least amount of tissue.” Dr Adarsh Annapa Reddy – Executive Director – Sunshine Hospitals. “When it comes to the medical or non-surgical field, technology will be coming in the form of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. For instance, if a patient presents with a cough, the doctor has to understand the history, take a chest X-Ray, CT scan or ultrasound and depending on his past experience arrive at a diagnosis. In the future, Artificial Intelligence will help make a diagnosis based on a chest X-ray. These technological advancements are gaining prominence. Even in orthopaedic surgery, the entry of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Machine Learning will see robots giving surgeons, a complete algorithm or road map on how to deal with a particular arthritic patient. Because at the end of the day, the patient has to be the winner with a better outcome,” says Dr. Gurava Reddy.

The increase in robotic surgical produces in future will also require a large number of suitably qualified and trained medical professionals. “The surgeons at Sunshine Hospital have been trained in the US and Australia in robotic technology, and today we are training people from all over India. There are numerous training centres across India which are enabling this as well. There will come a time when doctors will not need to go overseas to learn such skills,” Dr. Adarsh says.

“The costing for advanced surgeries is approximately 1/4th in India, which will also increase our prominence in the field. Sunshine Hospital is also in the process of establishing a cadaver training centre for robotics, which will attract medical professionals from across the globe to come to India to learn,” adds Dr. Gurava Reddy.

Although skeptics dismiss robotic surgery for its cost, Dr. Gurava Reddy believes that it need not be very expensive. Robotic surgery can cost around USD$ 500 more when compared to conventional surgery. Further robots may become more affordable in future, bringing down the cost of surgery. Insurance companies are also accepting robotic surgeries and cosmetic procedures, by offering clients a special premium, thus acting as a major boost to robotics.

“Over the last 15 years, we have seen wonderful results with thousands of patients doing really well after joint replacement. Robotics made an entry only in the last 2-3 years, but educated people are already showing interest and seeking robotic procedures, as they understand its benefits of faster recovery and better outcomes. Advanced healthcare institutes must adopt robotics to ensure they do not become obsolete in future,” explains Dr. Adarsh.

“Robotics will help skilled surgeons add to their accuracy. The post operative pain is significantly less in robotic surgeries when compared to manual, because lesser tissues are impacted. For instance, the Mako robot which we use, defines the boundaries within which the surgeon has to operate. Robots also give more flexion and ensures patients are even able to squat a couple of weeks after joint replacement surgery; which is an added advantage among the Indian population as it is demanded by several traditional rituals,” adds Dr. Gurava Reddy.

Thus, renowned healthcare providers like Sunshine Hospital are at the forefront of revolutionary breakthroughs, thereby offering new-age solutions which prioritise patient satisfaction.

