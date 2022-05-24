Left Menu

Russia not 'chasing deadlines' in Ukraine, says security hawk

One of President Vladimir Putin's top security officials said on Tuesday that Russia would achieve its objectives in Ukraine without being constrained by deadlines. "All the goals set by the President will be fulfilled.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:45 IST
Russia not 'chasing deadlines' in Ukraine, says security hawk
Nikolai Patrushev Image Credit: Wikipedia

One of President Vladimir Putin's top security officials said on Tuesday that Russia would achieve its objectives in Ukraine without being constrained by deadlines.

"All the goals set by the President will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, because truth, including historical truth, is on our side," Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper. "We are not chasing deadlines," he added.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" and "demilitarise" its neighbor. But Russian forces have encountered multiple setbacks and suffered significant losses during the three-month campaign. "Nazism must be 100% eradicated, or it will raise its head again in a few years, in an even uglier form," Patrushev said, doubling down on Russia's stated aims for the military conflict.

He also said Ukraine was being used by the West to contain Russia, echoing charges laid out by President Vladimir Putin to justify the conflict. "The ideal scenario for the whole of NATO, led by the United States, seems to be an endless simmering conflict," Patrushev said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022