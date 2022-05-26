Left Menu

Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers

"This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," a company spokesperson said. Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-boosting-pay-budget-for-workers-amid-tight-labor-market-11653527996?mod=latest_headlines the changes in compensation, said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 11:11 IST
Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple Inc will raise the starting pay for its U.S. employees, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday, as companies face a tight labor market and a surge in unionization efforts amid rising inflation.

The starting pay for the company's U.S. team members will rise to $22 per hour or higher based on the market, a 45% jump from 2018 levels, Apple said in a statement to Reuters. "This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," a company spokesperson said.

Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-boosting-pay-budget-for-workers-amid-tight-labor-market-11653527996?mod=latest_headlines the changes in compensation, said. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for further details on the compensation changes.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is known for its reticent culture, but last year some current and former workers began criticizing the company's working conditions online. In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

Google and Microsoft are among other tech companies that have revised performance reviews or adjusted pay this year as they fight to retain workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022