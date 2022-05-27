Left Menu

Odisha CM inaugurates cyber security centre

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:12 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) here as part of efforts to protect government data.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, the centre will help protect data, applications and ICT infrastructure of the state from security threats, officials said.

The centre has been set up by the state Electronics and IT Department, and Odisha Computer Application Centre.

The centre has been set up using the latest security technologies, an official said, adding that the system is fully automated.

The State Data Centre, State Wide Area Network and Secretariat Network have been integrated with the CSOC, he said.

Features such as real-time threat intelligence feed make it unique in the country's government sector, the official said.

The facility was set up in six months, he added.

Patnaik also inaugurated a manufacturing unit of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits.

These kits can be delivered to any part of Odisha in 24 hours, officials said.

Odisha-based biotech firm IMGENEX India will produce the kits. This is the first manufacturing facility of RAT kits in eastern India, they said.

