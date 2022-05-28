Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 14:54 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under partially sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Saturday No conflict over 'Uncle Toni' as Auger-Aliassime faces Nadal

Rising star Alcaraz dazzles to reach the last 16 in the Paris French Open crowd providing an unmatched atmosphere

I hold no grudges and want to play in Australia again, says Djokovic Nadal is no fan of night sessions at Roland Garros

No drama this time as Zverev powers into French Open last 16 Gauff glad she put marine biologist dream aside to stick with tennis

U.S. Open runner-up Fernandez makes the fourth round in Paris for the first time Find me a ticket! Schwartzman desperate to watch Champions League final

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022