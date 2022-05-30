Amazon opens new Consumer Robotics Software Development Center in Bengaluru

Amazon said Monday it is opening a new Consumer Robotics Software Development Center in Bengaluru, which will help support the company's Consumer Robotics division.

Last year, Amazon unveiled its first consumer robot - Astro - to help customers with a range of tasks like home monitoring and keeping in touch with family. Using new advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing, the household robot navigates quickly and gracefully through your home.

To kick off the new site in Bengaluru, Amazon will host a virtual event - Amazon Device: All About Astro - on June 2, from 9-10 a.m. IST. At the upcoming event, Amazon's top engineers and product leaders will speak about various topics such as what it is like to work at Amazon, the development of Astro, the future of consumer robotics, and more. Participants will engage in live sessions and also have fun with the new home robot (witty Astro demos and raffles).

"This new Consumer Robotics Software Development Center will help support our growing consumer robotics division and attract top talent to work on world-class technology products. India is an innovation hub; having the center here will help Amazon create better consumer robotics experiences for customers worldwide," said Ken Washington, Vice President, Consumer Robotics, Amazon.

More details can be found here.