OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord 2, the company announced today in a post on the community forums.

Currently, the Indian version ( IN: DN2101_11.C.04) is rolling out and the NA and EU will follow soon. Announcing the update, OnePlus also noted that some characteristics of the Nord 2 Pac-Man edition in alarm and weather will be unavailable in this first release, but this will be fixed in the next build.

Below is the update changelog:

System [Fixed] the issue that the lock screen interface displayed abnormally when charging [Fixed] the issue that the screen brightness displayed abnormally in certain scenarios [Fixed] the occasional issue that the desktop text displayed abnormally in certain scenarios

Camera [Optimized] the anti-shake effect when shooting videos [Optimized] the speed of enabling the Camera in certain scenarios

Others [Fixed] the issue of abnormal crash when enabling Fortnite



If you haven't received the update notification, go to Settings > System > System Updates to manually check for it.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For video shooting and photography, the handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with EIS and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. Connectivity features onboard the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/NavIC and USB Type-C port.