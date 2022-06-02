Left Menu

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

According to Dayton police, inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun. Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals.

Holderman sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, authorities said.

After shooting Holderman, police said people ducked for cover as Booth pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself.

Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.(AP) RUP RUP

