Competition Comm directs ABFI to 'cease and desist' from unfair business practices

Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday directed Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI) to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices.

The watchdog had found ABFI in violation of the Competition Act's Section 4 that proscribes abuse of dominance, according to a release.

The case was initiated following a complaint by Confederation of Professional Baseball Softball Clubs (CPBSC) alleging that ABFI contravened provisions of Section 4. This section pertains to the abuse of the dominant position.

It was alleged that ABFI by way of communication last year sent to its affiliated state baseball associations requested them not to entertain unrecognised bodies and not allow state-level players to participate in any of the tournaments organised by them.

Based on evidence on record, the regulator found ABFI to be in a dominant position in the relevant market of organisation of baseball leagues/events/ tournaments in India. By issuing such communication to its affiliated state baseball associations, ABFI was found to have contravened the provisions of Section 4, the release said.

In a 16-page order, the watchdog directed ABFI to ''cease and desist from indulging in future in the conduct, which has been found to violate the provisions of the Act''.

Regarding the imposition of monetary penalty, CCI noted that ABFI has already withdrawn the impugned letter and to that extent, the necessary market correction has already taken place.

''The Commission has also taken into consideration the submission of the informant that it has successfully organised the 1st Edition of the tournament titled Club Nationals 2021, in Hyderabad during February 8, 2022, - February 13, 2022.

''Considering these aspects, the Commission refrains from imposing any monetary penalty upon ABFI. It may, however, be noted that any such future conduct of ABFI would be construed as recidivism with attendant aggravated consequences not only for ABFI but its office bearers in their personal capacity,'' the order said.

