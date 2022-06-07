Nokia secures 10-year network modernization, new 5G services deal from Orange Polska

Nokia said on Tuesday it has secured a 10-year network modernization and new 5G services contract with Orange Polska. The network expansion deal will cover 50 percent of the operator's network in northern Poland and run until 2036.

"This extension to our existing contract is a demonstration of the ongoing success of our partnership with Orange Polska as well as their trust in our technology. I look forward to seeing this collaboration deepen as we look to deliver 5G services across Poland including in mid-band C-Band spectrum which will offer enhanced coverage and capacity to their customers," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

As part of the multi-year deal, Nokia will upgrade Orange's all existing networks including equipment supporting phasing out its 3G network and infrastructural solutions, enabling reallocating the frequencies to enhance its 4G coverage and capacity. The Finnish firm will also supply equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and 5G Massive MIMO antennas for the operator's 5G solution.

Further, Nokia will provide equipment supporting C-Band spectrum, which is a crucial resource for operators to offer the best mix of 5G network capacity and coverage to subscribers. The company will also deliver services, including digital deployment, technical support for operations and maintenance, as well as professional services.