Tennis-Berrettini makes winning return in Stuttgart

World number 10 Matteo Berrettini made his return to the court with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory over Radu Albot in Stuttgart on Wednesday, nearly three months after suffering a hand injury. Berrettini is the second seed behind world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in Stuttgart, which opens the grasscourt swing ahead of Wimbledon.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:13 IST
World number 10 Matteo Berrettini made his return to the court with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory over Radu Albot in Stuttgart on Wednesday, nearly three months after suffering a hand injury. The Italian, who won the ATP 250 grasscourt event in 2019, underwent surgery in March and skipped the French Open as well as Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

The 26-year-old was dominant on his first serve and also fired down 21 aces against qualifier Albot to reach the quarter-finals. Berrettini is the second seed behind world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in Stuttgart, which opens the grasscourt swing ahead of Wimbledon.

