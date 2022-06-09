Gear up for the 7th edition of the Embedded Safety and Security Summit (ESSS) Virtual Conference

BENGALURU, India, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) is an exclusive forum where the entire embedded community can learn, collaborate, and evolve. LDRA is spearheading this successful initiative for the 7th year with support from industry partners, associations and government bodies. It is all set to happen virtually on 15 June 2022 from 11:30 – 17:30 IST (UTC +5:30).

With the theme 'Designing Embedded Systems with Agility, Quality, Safety, and Security', this edition highlights the interactive panel discussion, industry keynote presentations, in-depth technical talks, and unique exhibition arenas for partners and start-ups with an ideal balance of networking possibilities.

ESSS 2022 Virtual Conference & Expo highlights will be: • Technical Panel: The panel on 'Standards-Driven Development in An Agile World' will witness experts from Solid Sands, RTI, Tessolve, and LDRA discussing evolution of standards and agile methodologies in emerging safety and security -critical sectors.

• Industry-specific tracks: Four industry tracks - Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Industrial, and Medical – will cover a wide range of exciting topics like – SOTIF, Medical Device Connectivity, AI-ML, DevSecOps, ISO 21434, Cyber-Physical Networks and much more.

• Sector Specific Keynote Sessions: Each industry track begins with a keynote presentation by a prominent industry expert on innovations and their upcoming business impact.

• Industry Technical Sessions: Each industry track will have four technical deep-dive sessions, each lasting forty (40) minutes, including live Q&A.

• Start-up Pavilion: Budding businesses in the embedded domain will have a virtual booth space at ESSS 2022, allowing them to showcase their product, network with embedded professionals, and promote their company's solutions.

• Networking Breaks: During the breaks between sessions, each participant will have the opportunity to network with their peers online, visit virtual booths of partners and start-ups, interact with industry experts and access various informational resources.

• Leader board: Attendees can make the most out of the Leader board feature during the live event by attending sessions, visiting the partner and start-up booths and filling out the feedback form to gain points and win exciting prices.

The virtual conference & expo platform will offer various networking options for presenters and participants with live chat rooms and interactive Q&As. Visit https://www.embedded-safety-security.com/ to view the complete conference schedule and sign up for free.

This year's summit is supported by - Green Hills Software and RTI as Platinum Partners, ETAS and Ansys as Gold Partners, LDRA Competency Centre, and Skill Lync as Skilling Partners. Major industry bodies and associations such as IEEE SA, ISA Pune, SAE, Aeronautical Society of India, Skill India, MergerDomo, ELCINA, and INCOSE are Supporting Partners. The Startup Board, Jain launchpad, SenseGiz and Vidhyasangha Technologies are the Start-up Partners. Follow @ESSSUMMIT or #ESSS22Virtual on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to connect with us for the latest updates about the summit.

About ESSS® The Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS), which focuses on the safety and security aspects of essential embedded systems, is an exclusive forum for the whole embedded community to learn, interact, and foster. With the help of partners, clients, industrial and professional organizations, and government bodies, LDRA is driving this successful initiative. Learn more at www.embedded-safety-security.com.

About ESSS® The Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS), which focuses on the safety and security aspects of essential embedded systems, is an exclusive forum for the whole embedded community to learn, interact, and foster. With the help of partners, clients, industrial and professional organizations, and government bodies, LDRA is driving this successful initiative. Learn more at www.embedded-safety-security.com.

About LDRA For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.