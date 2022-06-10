Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre headquarters in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:34 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre headquarters in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), set up to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector.

The government has initiated reforms in the space sector and opened it up for the private sector, Modi said, speaking at the inaugural event in Ahmedabad.

"I am hopeful that like in the IT sector, our industry will also take the lead in the global space sector," he said.

"I want to assure the private sector that reforms in the space sector will continue unabated," he said.

Space technology is going to bring in a big revolution in the world in the 21st century, Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022