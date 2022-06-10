Left Menu

Apple's Cook urges U.S. lawmakers to pass federal privacy law

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday sent a letter to a group of U.S. lawmakers asking them to pass federal privacy legislation, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

"We strongly urge you to advance comprehensive privacy legislation as soon as possible, and we stand ready to assist in this process in the days ahead," read the letter, which was sent to a group of law makers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives working on the legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

